Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,557,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 4,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,893.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,691.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.