Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,320 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

