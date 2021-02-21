Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,297,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,461.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 142,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 122,405 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 88,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

