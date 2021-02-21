Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $263.59 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $713.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.29 and a 200 day moving average of $269.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

