Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in State Street by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of STT stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

