Analyzing Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) & NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and NantKwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $99.33 million 25.12 -$51.98 million ($0.53) -26.89 NantKwest $40,000.00 106,599.07 -$65.79 million ($0.70) -55.89

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than NantKwest. NantKwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantKwest has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and NantKwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S 31.17% 13.61% 6.86% NantKwest -76,658.58% -56.06% -46.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bavarian Nordic A/S and NantKwest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A NantKwest 0 0 1 0 3.00

NantKwest has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 53.99%. Given NantKwest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NantKwest is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of NantKwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.7% of NantKwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats NantKwest on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma. It has license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was founded in 1994 and is based in Hellerup, Denmark.

About NantKwest

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's N-801 and/or N-803 products; collaboration with Be The Match BioTherapies for the development of cell therapy to prevent COVID-19 deaths; and strategic alliance with Immunitybio. It also has a collaboration with CBR Systems, Inc. to develop a COVID-19 treatment leveraging newborn stem cells. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

