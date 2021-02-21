Analyzing American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centogene and American Shared Hospital Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $54.64 million 4.66 -$23.36 million ($1.46) -8.77 American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.85 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

American Shared Hospital Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centogene.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centogene and American Shared Hospital Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 5 0 3.00 American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centogene currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.13%. Given Centogene’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and American Shared Hospital Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A American Shared Hospital Services -3.52% -2.03% -1.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Centogene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Centogene has a beta of -2.25, suggesting that its share price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centogene beats American Shared Hospital Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

