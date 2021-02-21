Analysts Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price at $237.00

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $224.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.79. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

