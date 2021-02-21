Analysts Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price at $237.00

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.29.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.
In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ OLED opened at $224.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.79. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.
