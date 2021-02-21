Analysts Set South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) PT at $23.67

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,425,000 after buying an additional 904,878 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 43.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after buying an additional 903,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after acquiring an additional 807,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 210.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 688,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 47.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,413,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 457,304 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.