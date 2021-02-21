Analysts Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target at $318.67

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $261.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,745.02 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.56.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

