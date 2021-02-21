Analysts Set NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Target Price at $4.08

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NGL opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

