Analysts Set MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGI shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Shares of MGI opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.27 million, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.