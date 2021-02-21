Analysts Set MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGI shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
Shares of MGI opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.27 million, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.70.
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.
