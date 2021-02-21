Analysts Set Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) PT at $79.00

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.