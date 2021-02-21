Analysts Set Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) PT at $17.53

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

CLR opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.