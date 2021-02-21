Analysts Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.38). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,219. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $149.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 496,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $3,999,992.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc bought 520,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,996.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,028,568 shares of company stock worth $9,109,339 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

