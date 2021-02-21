Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Brokerages predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.21 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.17 billion to $21.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $23.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

AMAT stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.46. 21,054,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,265,537. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,874 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,678 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

