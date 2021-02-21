Amoveo (VEO) Market Cap Achieves $5.98 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Amoveo has a market cap of $5.98 million and $1,978.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for $87.86 or 0.00152565 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Amoveo has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.