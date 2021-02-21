AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shares traded up 5.3% on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $95.00. The stock traded as high as $80.80 and last traded at $78.95. 828,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 311,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,060.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 48.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $411,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.