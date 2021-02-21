Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%.

OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.44 million, a P/E ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 3.49.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

