Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%.
OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.44 million, a P/E ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 3.49.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
