American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $91,696,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 522,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 417,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

