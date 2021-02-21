Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Alumina stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.14. Alumina has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

