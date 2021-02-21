Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $2,258,326.32 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $2,258,326.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $229,468.05.

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,492.00.

On Friday, January 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $1,675,062.45.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,046.08.

Shares of ALTR opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -315.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $68.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the software’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Altair Engineering by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,186 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

