Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $2,258,326.32 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $2,258,326.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $229,468.05.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,492.00.
- On Friday, January 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $1,675,062.45.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,046.08.
Shares of ALTR opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -315.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $68.58.
ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.
Recommended Story: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.