Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,893.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,691.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

