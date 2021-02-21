Alpha Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $180.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $10,054.63 and $180.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,716.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $717.95 or 0.01243919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.78 or 0.00420643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030258 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003714 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

