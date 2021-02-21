Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €205.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) received a €205.00 ($241.18) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz SE (ALV.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €211.46 ($248.78).

FRA ALV opened at €195.38 ($229.86) on Friday. Allianz SE has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €197.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €184.96.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

