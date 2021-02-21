Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 708,255 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,163,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 708,255 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.41% of Oracle worth $786,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $252,092,000 after acquiring an additional 557,341 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,511 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $61.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.