Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.9% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.21% of UnitedHealth Group worth $4,027,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,749,000 after purchasing an additional 417,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305,738 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

NYSE:UNH opened at $324.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.81 and a 200-day moving average of $329.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

