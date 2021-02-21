Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,407,536 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.18% of The Charles Schwab worth $1,174,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $61.91 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,586,205 shares of company stock valued at $88,310,828. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

