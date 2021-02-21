Alleghany (Y) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.55 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Y stock opened at $609.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -128.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $601.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.79. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $826.88.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.