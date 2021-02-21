Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.94.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.