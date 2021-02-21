Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Shares Down 9.4%

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s share price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.56. 677,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,256,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Akers Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $846,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

