Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Aixtron has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $22.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

