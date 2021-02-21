Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AIXA. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.58 ($17.16).

Get Aixtron alerts:

AIXA stock opened at €17.96 ($21.13) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 85.03. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 12 month high of €18.25 ($21.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.