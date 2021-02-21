Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €101.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €102.54 ($120.63).

Airbus stock opened at €91.77 ($107.96) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.17. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

