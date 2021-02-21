Airbloc (ABL) Price Hits $0.0167

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Airbloc has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $63,152.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 79.6% against the dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00059766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.90 or 0.00763540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00058312 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018700 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00040399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.03 or 0.04615431 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.