Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 557,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,406,929.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,976,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,286,000 after buying an additional 807,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after buying an additional 146,239 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 759,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after buying an additional 346,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 677,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 86,855 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.