Agriterra (LON:AGTA) Shares Gap Down to $5.55

Agriterra Limited (LON:AGTA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.55 ($0.07), but opened at GBX 4.23 ($0.06). Agriterra shares last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05), with a volume of 120,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,309.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

About Agriterra (LON:AGTA)

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural projects in Africa. It operates in two divisions, Grain and Beef. The company produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. It also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

