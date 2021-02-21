AGF Investments LLC Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,722 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,303,000. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,429,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after acquiring an additional 792,621 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,071,000 after acquiring an additional 629,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

