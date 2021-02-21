AGF Investments LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.42.

LOW opened at $177.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

