AGF Investments LLC Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,912,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,726,000 after acquiring an additional 113,886 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,051,000 after acquiring an additional 174,522 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,928,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 79,481 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

