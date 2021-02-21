AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after buying an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

