AGF Investments LLC Invests $75,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of EQH opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

