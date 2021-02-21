AGF Investments LLC Has $346,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average is $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

