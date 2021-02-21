AGF Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 148,002 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $37,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $183.65 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.85 and a 200 day moving average of $148.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock worth $200,263,883 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.