AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 189.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in BlackRock by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BLK stock opened at $710.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $730.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

