AGF Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 87,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 366,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 32,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,252 shares of company stock worth $11,224,932. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $72.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.99.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.