AGF Investments Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after buying an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

NYSE TRGP opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

