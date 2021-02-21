AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Target by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $188.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

