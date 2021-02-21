AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 459,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

