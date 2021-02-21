AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 243.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

CONE opened at $68.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -262.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.